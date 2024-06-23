WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: houthi | red | sea

US Military Says It Destroyed Three Houthi Vessels in Red Sea

US Military Says It Destroyed Three Houthi Vessels in Red Sea
(AP)

Sunday, 23 June 2024 05:48 AM EDT

U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

Separately, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden but there were no injuries or significant damage reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels, CENTCOM added.

The U.S. military's Central Command also dismissed as "categorically false" recent claims about a successful attack by Houthi forces on the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.Separately, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden but there were no...
houthi, red, sea
82
2024-48-23
Sunday, 23 June 2024 05:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved