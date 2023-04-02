House Intel Chair Turner: 'Stop the Speculation' Russia Will Win War

War hawks are suggesting Russia is going to win its war in Ukraine, furthering calls for the U.S. to step up lethal aid because Ukraine cannot win without it.

But, "there's a number of people I think that should just stop the speculation," House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told CNN's "State of the Union" host Dana Bash.

Turner was asked about Biden administration Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley suggesting it being unlikely Ukraine can win the war against Vladimir Putin's invasion.

"Well, one thing I can tell you is, Russia is not going to win either," Turner told Bash. "The battle over Ukraine is really Russia, since they have undertaken this war of aggression, this illegal war, where it's already been identified, of the criminal activity, where they're killing children and elderly and women, the mass graves that are happening, where they're bombing people's residences.

"This is a war that Russia is not winning, and they're not winning because Ukraine realizes that they're standing up for democracy, they're fighting for their country. And as they continue to do so, the United States' assistance and certainly the assistance of our NATO allies and partners are making a huge turnout for the battlefield."

Russia winning the war over Ukraine is "certainly not inevitable," Turner continued.

"We're certainly seeing here the successes on the battlefield," he said. "I truly believe that the United States and our NATO allies are going to provide them the weapons that are going to be necessary for the capabilities they need on the battlefield. And they're going to be certainly up to the battle to continue it."

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a direct result of Biden's unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to the Taliban quickly retaking control of the country.

"I think, though, it is true that Russia has taken advantage of the vacuum of when we stepped out of Afghanistan and the feeling that this administration would not step up," Turner said. "I think the fact that this administration has provided the lethal aid was very unexpected to Russia. I think Russia thought that they would, first off, be met by the Ukrainian people in a surrender.

"But the second thing is," he continued, "they expected they'd have the congressional push that has occurred with this administration or this administration responding. The weapons that are on the fields in Ukraine that are helping them fight for democracy, Putin did not think he'd be fighting against. And that's the difference.

"And that's what's going to turn this conflict on the side of democracy."

Democrats saying Ukraine will not win back Crimea is equally dangerous rhetoric, too, according to Turner.

"I think everyone should just continue the path that we're on," he said. "We know that they're making tremendous headway and certainly encourage Ukraine.

"This is the front line of democracy. Putin has said this is not about Ukraine. This is about Eastern Europe. This is about NATO. This is about our allies. And President Xi [Jinping] of China and Putin together said this is a result of their trying to turn back 100 years. This is authoritarianism vs. democracy. We all need to be on the side of democracy."

Intelligence is continuing to show "the successes on the battlefield in Ukraine are real," Turner concluded.

"The support that we're providing them is instrumental, as we look at what really is the battle line for democracy," he said. "Also, what's important here is that Germany, as they're continuing to rev up, to provide tanks to Ukraine, are going to make a real big difference on the battlefield."

