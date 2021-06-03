×
Tags: Hong Kong | Tiananmen Anniversary

Hong Kong Media Say Organizer of Tiananmen Vigil Arrested

Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:00 PM

HONG KONG (AP) — A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary, local media reported.

Public broadcaster RTHK and others reported Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early Friday.

It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.

The committee organizes the vigil and ran a museum dedicated to the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The vigil has been canceled by city authorities for a second year, and the museum was closed this week.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


