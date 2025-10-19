WATCH TV LIVE

A Cargo Aircraft Skids off a Hong Kong Airport Runway into the Sea, Leaving Two 2 Confirmed Dead

Sunday, 19 October 2025 08:00 PM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) — A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong airport runway into the sea when landing early Monday, with two people confirmed dead.

The flight, arriving from Dubai, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m., according to Hong Kong’s airport authority.

Four crew members on the plane have been rescued and taken to hospital. But police said initial reports suggested two people on an airport ground vehicle were confirmed dead.

Sunday, 19 October 2025 08:00 PM
