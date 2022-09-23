×
Winner of the 2009 Booker Prize for fiction Hilary Mantel with her book ' Wolf Hall ' poses for photographers following the announcement in central London, on Oct. 6, 2009. (Alastair Grant/AP)
 

British Author of 'Wolf Hall' Saga Hilary Mantel Dies at 70

Friday, 23 September 2022 08:07 AM EDT

Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died. She was 70.

Publisher HarperCollins said Friday that Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends.

Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Friday, 23 September 2022 08:07 AM
