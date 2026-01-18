WATCH TV LIVE

2 High-Speed Trains Derail in Spain, Killing 5

Sunday, 18 January 2026 04:20 PM EST

Two high-speed trains derailed on Sunday in southern Spain, the ADIF rail network operator said, and state-run television channel RTVE said five people died, citing police sources.

The accident ‍happened near Adamuz, which is close to ‍Cordoba. An unknown number of passengers were injured, RTVE said, citing Civil Guard sources.

"The ⁠Iryo 6189 Malaga (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent ​track. The (Madrid to) Huelva train which was traveling on the adjacent track has also derailed," ADIF, which runs the rail ‍network, said in a social media post.

ADIF said the accident ⁠happened about 10 minutes after the Iryo train left Malaga.

Iryo is an Italian-run private rail operator. The company did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for ​comment.

ADIF has suspended ⁠all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia.

Andalusia emergency services said on ‍social media that all rail traffic had been halted and emergency services ‌were on their way, including at least nine ambulances and emergency support vehicles.

Salvador Jimenez, a journalist for RTVE who ⁠was ​on board the train ‍from Cordoba to Madrid, shared images showing the rear carriage of the train lying on ‍its side, with evacuated passengers sitting on the side of the carriage.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


