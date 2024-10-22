Hezbollah Rockets Target Central Israel, Pummel North

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon fired about five rockets at central Israel early Tuesday morning, setting off sirens across the region including in Tel Aviv.

Air defense systems downed most of the projectiles, with one striking an open area, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Simultaneously, the Iranian terror proxy fired some 15 rockets at the Upper Galilee and northern Golan Heights, most of which were intercepted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier, Hezbollah targeted the Haifa region with five projectiles, which were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

Parts of an Iron Dome interceptor missile from one of the rocket barrages targeting Haifa fell in Ma'agan Michael, a kibbutz located about 25 miles south of the city, damaging vehicles and a building.

Hezbollah terrorists also fired rockets at Samaria, triggering air-raid sirens in the Israeli communities of Beit Aryeh-Ofarim, Nili, Na'ale and Modi'in Illit — the largest Israeli city in Judea and Samaria. One rocket hit in the outskirts of a Palestinian town north of Ramallah.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the military destroyed a "suspicious aerial target" fired from Lebanon at Israel.

Fifty-nine people — 28 Israeli civilians and 29 IDF soldiers, as well as a Thai national and an Indian citizen — have been killed by Hezbollah fire since the terror group opened a front against Israel the day after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of some 1,200 people, according to the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Some 570 additional people have been wounded in Israel, including about 340 civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets overnight Monday struck weapons storage facilities, command centers and other terrorist targets in Beirut. Some of the targets "were located underground and included aerial and naval equipment used by Hezbollah to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel," the IDF said.

"Among the targets was a central base of Hezbollah's Naval Unit, where Hezbollah stored military speedboats, a training center and an area to conduct experiments. These speedboats were intended to be used in attacks on Israeli Navy vessels and against naval and strategic targets within Israel's territorial waters," according to the military statement.

Before the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including "issuing precise and advanced warnings," the IDF added.

The IDF said on Monday that over the past 24 hours, troops in Southern Lebanon had located and dismantled large quantities of Hezbollah weaponry, including anti-tank missiles, launchers aimed at Israeli communities, RPG launchers, munitions, explosives, grenades, and additional combat equipment.

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah financial sites across Lebanon overnight Sunday, including in the Lebanese capital.

According to the IDF, it attacked dozens of facilities and sites used by the Iranian proxy to fund its terrorist activities against the Jewish state.

"These funds, which Hezbollah used for terror activities, were stored by the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which directly funds Hezbollah's terror activities, including the purchase of weapons and payments to operatives in Hezbollah's military wing," the IDF said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday during a visit to the northern border that the offensive against Hezbollah was seriously degrading the Iranian-backed terror army.

"Not only are we defeating the enemy [Hezbollah], but we are destroying them in all the villages along the border, in the places that Hezbollah planned to use as launchpads for attacks against Israel. In those places, instead there is now a presence of IDF troops, overwhelming the terrorists," Gallant told soldiers serving in the IDF's 98th Paratroopers Division.