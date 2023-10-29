Hezbollah Video Hints Nasrallah Statement May Be Imminent

A video was released by Hezbollah on Sunday appearing to show its secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, walking in front of the terror organization's emblem, possibly indicating that some sort of announcement or statement from him is imminent, OSINT Defender has reported.

This comes as the Israeli army responded on Sunday to rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli northern communities and army positions throughout the day by striking terror cells affiliated to the organization in Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli army announced that the targets in southern Lebanon included "infrastructure for directing terror and military infrastructure" belonging to the terror group.

In the video, the emblem that Nasrallah passes by has text underneath the organization's symbol, reading "Hezbollah are the winners," according to Israel National News.

Commentator Shimrit Meir, who was a political adviser to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, speculated that the video "may be psychological warfare of the usual kind, but the images coming out of Gaza [of heavy Israeli attacks] in recent hours up the pressure on Hezbollah to carry out its threats and lend a hand to Hamas."

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are heavily funded by Iran, which may have an interest in its proxies opening up a two-front war against Israel.