Hezbollah Missiles Hit IDF Post in Northern Israel

The Lebanese terror group Hezbollah shot 2-3 anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military post on Mount Meron, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed Friday morning.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attacks and claimed to have directly hit the strategic Air Force radar station on Mount Meron.

An IDF spokesman later confirmed that the area of the base was hit but stressed that there were no injuries and the aerial detection capabilities were not harmed in the attack.

Over the past months of fighting, Hezbollah has attacked the Meron base, located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the border, several times. Strikes on the strategically important radar station usually came in response to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets deep within Lebanese territory.

In addition, Hezbollah launched around six rockets at the town of Malkiah in the Upper Galilee on Friday morning.

The IDF said that soldiers of the 146th Division stationed on the border identified a terror squad in Tir Harfa in southern Lebanon preparing to launch rockets at Israel in the morning.

An aircraft then struck and destroyed the building. Footage of the strike released by the IDF shows a rocket flying off after the blast, indicating the presence of ready-to-launch rockets at the site.

Lebanese media later reported that three people died as a result of the strike.

In addition, the IDF said carried out artillery fire against Hezbollah targets in the Sheba area in southern Lebanon.

On Thursday evening, the IDF continued its recently intensified effort of bombing Hezbollah's weapons caches.

Israeli media reported that the IDF has been focusing on these targets in recent weeks to erode the terror group's weapons stockpiles in preparation for an eventual escalation of the fighting into an all-out war.

Israeli fighter jets struck a weapons depot by Hezbollah in the al-Jabbin region of southern Lebanon. "After the attack, secondary explosions were detected indicating the presence of many weapons in the warehouse that was attacked," the IDF said.

Additionally, the Israeli military attacked military buildings in the areas of Ayta al-Sha'ab and Mais al-Jabal with fighter jets and helicopter gunships, and shelled other targets, including in Shuba, Ayta al-Sha'ab and Wadi Hamool with artillery.