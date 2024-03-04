1 Dead, 7 Injured in Hezbollah Missile Attack

One Thai national was killed and seven more were wounded, including two in serious condition, by an anti-tank guided missile fired from southern Lebanon at an orchard near the Israeli community of Margaliot in northern Israel on Monday.

The attack targeted a group of foreign workers in an orchard outside the community, Israeli media reported.

In addition to the killed worker, seven wounded people were evacuated by helicopters to nearby hospitals, including 2 in serious, 4 in moderate and one in good condition, the Magen David Adom rescue service stated.

All the wounded suffered from shrapnel injuries caused by the exploding missile. The IDF retaliated by shelling the launch area with artillery, Israeli media reported.

The deadly attack came amid continued exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel over the last days.

On Sunday, several Israeli news sites cited a report by the Syrian news outlet Voice of the Capital, according to which the grandson of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was one of the victims of an Israeli airstrike that killed three terrorists last Friday.

Abbas Ahmed Halil was reportedly one of the three operatives belonging to the Iranian “Imam Hussein Division,” a militia normally based in Syria that has lately been helping Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to the IDF, the squad had launched a rocket attack against Israel.

Neither Hezbollah nor Israeli officials commented on the reports.

Before Monday’s deadly attack by Hezbollah, the group claimed that it had beaten back Israeli troops who twice attempted to infiltrate Lebanese territory last night.

Hezbollah claimed to have used anti-tank missiles and mortars to repel the Israeli attacks. In addition, the group claimed responsibility for mortar fire at the area of Zar’it last night.

No alarm sirens were activated in Israel and the Israeli army didn’t comment on the claims.

The day before, Hezbollah attacked Israeli targets in the areas of Metula, Ghajar, and Malkiya, the IDF said. In response, it attacked Hezbollah military targets in the areas of Ayta al-Sha’ab and Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.