Hezbollah Militants Killed by Israeli Forces Were From Asian Countries

Several Hezbollah terrorists killed by Israeli forces after infiltrating into the country from southern Lebanon were later found to be citizens of two unnamed Asian countries, Israel's Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

They were brought to Lebanon by Hezbollah after the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, for this specific purpose, as it was believed they would be less conspicuous, according to the report.

Israel's aerial and ground attacks over the past year in southern Lebanon have been aimed at removing the Iranian-backed terror army's ability to conduct an Oct. 7-style mass murder attack in northern Israel.

The Israeli ground operation that began on Oct. 1 is specifically targeting Hezbollah's Radwan Force, which has been responsible for ongoing threats to Israeli civilian communities in northern Israel. The Radwan Force's Galilee invasion plan served as the blueprint for the Hamas death squads which led the Oct. 7 attack on the western Negev.