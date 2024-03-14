Hezbollah Leader Backs Hamas Terror Attack: A Lesson to All

In a televised speech on Wednesday, the leader of the Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, boasted about the supposed achievements of his group, while supporting Hamas’ “Al-Aqsa Flood” terror attack since Oct. 7.

“What is happening to this day, especially in Gaza, is a lesson to all the peoples of the world, and we must emphasize the great achievements of the Al-Aqsa Flood and what will come after it,” Nasrallah said.

Hamas dubbed its surprise invasion and the violent slaughter in Israel on Oct. 7 as the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” citing the purported desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount as the justification for the massacre.

“We affirm from our Lebanese front that we stand alongside the people of Gaza,” Nasrallah continued.

“The screams of settlers in northern occupied Palestine are ringing out because of the operations of the resistance.”

The Hezbollah top leader claimed that “the IDF is exhausted,” and that “its death toll is much higher than what was published.”

According to Israel’s official numbers, Hezbollah attacks against Israel's northern territory have so far resulted in the deaths of 7 Israeli civilians and 10 IDF soldiers and reservists.

Israeli forces have eliminated more than 300 Hezbollah terrorists, with the group acknowledging some 240 killed among its ranks.

Some 80,000 Israeli civilians have been evacuated from a several-kilometer broad strip of land adjoining the Lebanese border because of the daily attacks carried out by Hezbollah.

After several attacks in recent months targeted the Israeli Air Force (IAF) aerial control center on Mount Meron, which lies outside the evacuation zone, the IDF decided to cancel a religious festival held on the mountainside to prevent Hezbollah from exploiting the event to target the large crowds typically gathered there each year.

The IDF Home Front Command announced the event to commemorate the anniversary of the birth and death of the biblical prophet Moses was canceled “per the assessment of the situation in the IDF, and in coordination with the other relevant bodies.”

The commander of the Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo, requested that the Israel Police enforce the ban and prevent crowds from reaching the site.

The larger event celebrated on Mount Meron is Lag Ba'Omer, which will be marked this year on May 26. The day also marks the death of ancient Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, who is buried on the mountain.

During the time of Israel's COVID pandemic in 2021, large crowds gathered for this festival, which led to Israel’s greatest civilian catastrophe, when 45 people were killed and about 150 injured in a stampede.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.