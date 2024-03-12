×
Tags: hezbollah | israel | lebanon | missile | attacks | middle east

Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires More Than 100 Rockets Into Israel

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 07:28 AM EDT

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said Tuesday it had fired more than 100 Katyusha rockets at several Israeli military posts in response to Israeli shelling of the Bekaa region the previous night.

At least one civilian was killed and several others were injured after Israel launched four strikes on the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.

One of the strikes hit the southern entrance of Baalbek, the security sources said.

The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20 km (12.4 miles) west of Baalbek, they added.

The Iran-aligned Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire along Lebanon's southern border since October, when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, which is at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes had been mostly limited to the southern border region of Lebanon, although they have edged further north in recent weeks, a broadening of Israel's campaign, a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 12 March 2024 07:28 AM
