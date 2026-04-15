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Tags: hezbollah | iran | israel | lebanon | ceasefire | strait of hormuz

Hezbollah Lawmaker: Iranian, Regional Efforts May Prompt Lebanon Ceasefire 'Soon'

Wednesday, 15 April 2026 12:34 PM EDT

Diplomatic efforts by Iran and other regional countries could produce a ceasefire in Lebanon "soon," senior Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi told Reuters on Wednesday, saying Tehran had used its ⁠blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

"The Iranians are ⁠exercising high pressure against the Americans, and they have put their conditions that the Americans should include Lebanon in the ceasefire. If they don't do it, they are going to continue ⁠their blockade of Hormuz. ⁠It's the economic card," Moussawi ⁠said.

"The ⁠Iranians have opened up to several regional and international parties to achieve this goal," he said.

Moussawi declined to comment on whether the group would abide by such a ceasefire.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Diplomatic efforts by ‌Iran and other regional countries could produce a ceasefire in Lebanon "soon," senior Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim ‌al-Moussawi told Reuters ​on Wednesday, saying Tehran had used its ⁠blockade of the Strait of ​Hormuz as leverage.
hezbollah, iran, israel, lebanon, ceasefire, strait of hormuz
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2026-34-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 12:34 PM
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