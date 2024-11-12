Children Unharmed After Hezbollah Drone Hits Kindergarten

A Hezbollah drone exploded in the yard of a kindergarten in the Haifa suburb of Nesher on Tuesday, with no injuries reported and the impact causing minor damage to the structure, according to the Israel Police.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that, although warning alerts for a hostile aircraft infiltration were sounded in Haifa Bay, the Western and Upper Galilee, no sirens were activated in the city. They added that the incident is under investigation.

The IDF confirmed that the event had concluded after one UAV that crossed from Lebanon crashed into the Nesher area.

Channel 12 reported that despite no sirens sounding in Nesher, teachers decided to evacuate the children to a protected area anyway, thereby saving their lives.

Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to the yard, with the person taking video of the aftermath saying, “What destruction; it was a miracle.”

Nesher Mayor Roey Levi stated, “There was an impact near the kindergarten, but no alert was sounded, and we are working with the Home Front Command to understand why. Thankfully, there were no physical injuries. We contacted the children’s parents and moved them to another kindergarten.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes in Beirut after the IDF issued evacuation orders for 11 buildings in the capital’s southern suburbs.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate