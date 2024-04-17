7 Israelis Wounded in Hezbollah Attack From Lebanon

Seven people were injured on Wednesday when a Hezbollah attack targeted a community center in Arab al-Aramshe in the Western Galilee.

Air-raid sirens were not activated in the Bedouin town and there was no immediate confirmation of the event from the Israel Defense Forces.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the victims, all men in their 30s, on the scene before evacuating them to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Two of the victims were said to be in serious condition while the others had injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

In a statement cited by Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese daily close to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization took responsibility for the attack on the community center, claiming it launched a combined attack with guided missiles and drones on a military position in Arab al-Aramshe.

Hezbollah said it launched the attack in response to Israeli airstrikes that killed several of its members in Ain Baal and Chehabiyeh in Southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday afternoon, attack drones launched by Hezbollah from Southern Lebanon lightly wounded three people near Moshav Beit Hillel in the Eastern Galilee.

Beit Hillel, located three miles from Kiryat Shmona, has been largely evacuated since late October due to the cross-border attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

Shortly after the attack, an Israeli airstrike in Ain Baal, near Tyre in Southern Lebanon, killed a senior Hezbollah terrorist responsible for launching rockets and missiles at the Jewish state, the IDF said.

Ismail Baz, who commanded Hezbollah’s coastal sector, “organized and planned various terrorist plots” in recent months, according to the army.

The military added, “Ismail served in several positions as a senior and veteran official in the military wing of Hezbollah. His current rank is equivalent to the rank of brigadier general.”

Tehran’s terror proxy in Lebanon has been engaged in near-daily attacks on Israel’s evacuated border region since joining the war in support of Hamas a day after the Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.