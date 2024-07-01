IDF: Uncovered Tunnel Used to Make Rockets

A tunnel shaft used by Hamas to make rockets was uncovered by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza, Breitbart reported.

The tunnel was just over half a mile long and was used by Hamas to move between different locations underground. Hamas booby-trapped a mosque that was used as a hideout for them, the IDF said in a statement.

"Secondary explosions were detected after the strike, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons stored at the site," the IDF said.

Over the past few months, the 99th Division, which is fighting in the Gaza Strip, has eliminated 100 Hamas members and 100 structures used for weapons storage facilities, observation posts, launch pits and underground tunnel routes, the IDF said.

"This is what Hamas has been investing millions of dollars in for years," said Nadav Shoshani, international spokesman for the IDF, alongside a video in a post on X. "Building infrastructure for terror rather than for their people."