WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamasl | idf | gaza | israel | terrorism

IDF: Uncovered Tunnel Used to Make Rockets

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 04:06 PM EDT

A tunnel shaft used by Hamas to make rockets was uncovered by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza, Breitbart reported.

The tunnel was just over half a mile long and was used by Hamas to move between different locations underground. Hamas booby-trapped a mosque that was used as a hideout for them, the IDF said in a statement.

"Secondary explosions were detected after the strike, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons stored at the site," the IDF said.

Over the past few months, the 99th Division, which is fighting in the Gaza Strip, has eliminated 100 Hamas members and 100 structures used for weapons storage facilities, observation posts, launch pits and underground tunnel routes, the IDF said.

"This is what Hamas has been investing millions of dollars in for years," said Nadav Shoshani, international spokesman for the IDF, alongside a video in a post on X. "Building infrastructure for terror rather than for their people."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A tunnel shaft used by Hamas to make rockets was uncovered by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza, Breitbart reported. The tunnel was just over half a mile long and was used by Hamas to move between different locations underground.
hamasl, idf, gaza, israel, terrorism
159
2024-06-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved