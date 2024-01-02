4 Terrorists Killed in Samaria Gunfight; IDF Soldier Wounded

Israel Defense Forces soldiers killed four Palestinian terrorists during a raid overnight Monday in the village of Azzun, near Qalqilya in Samaria.

Troops from the 8211th Reserves Battalion were shot at from a house in the village and returned fire, eliminating the terrorists, according to the IDF.

One Israeli soldier was moderately wounded during the gun battle.

Following the exchange, troops confiscated three locally made submachine guns from the home.

In other raids across Judea and Samaria, Israeli troops arrested seven wanted terror suspects and confiscated weapons.

Since the start of the war against Hamas on Oct. 7, 2,550 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including 1,300 Hamas members.

The operations come amid unrelenting Palestinian attacks in the territories.

Two Israelis were wounded Sunday in a stabbing attack at the Mishor Adumim industrial zone, located east of Jerusalem in Judea.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims, both security guards, at the scene before evacuating them, fully conscious and in stable condition, to the capital's Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus.

MDA said one of the victims, a 24-year-old woman, was in good-to-moderate condition, while the other, a man in his 20s, sustained minor wounds in the attack.

A day earlier, an Israel Defense Forces soldier was seriously injured in a vehicular assault near the al-Fawwar camp, located south of Hebron in Judea.

The victim, a reserve soldier from the IDF's 7018th Battalion, was treated on the scene before being evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

That attack took place close to where five Israeli soldiers were injured, including one seriously, in a similar car-ramming Friday.

This JNS.org report was reprinted with permission by the Jewish News Syndicate.