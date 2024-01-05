×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | video | gaza | attacks | israeli | idf

Hamas Releases Video of Gaza Attacks on Israelis

Friday, 05 January 2024 09:20 AM EST

Hamas on Thursday released video showing their militant fighters ambushing and firing weapons at Israeli targets operating inside the embattled Gaza Strip as Israel announced a more targeted approach in hunting down Hamas fighters and their leaders.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.

Israeli shelling of Gaza on Thursday killed more than 20 Palestinians, including 16 in Khan Younis city in a southern coastal area packed with people who had fled from other parts of the enclave, Gaza health officials said.

Israel's war against Hamas is nearing the three-month mark amid international concern that the conflict is spreading beyond Gaza, drawing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Hezbollah forces on the Lebanon-Israel border, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hamas on Thursday released video showing their militant fighters ambushing and firing weapons at Israeli targets operating inside the embattled Gaza Strip as Israel announced a more targeted approach in hunting down Hamas fighters and their leaders.
hamas, video, gaza, attacks, israeli, idf
120
2024-20-05
Friday, 05 January 2024 09:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved