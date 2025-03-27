Hamas Blames Gaza Protests on 'External Agenda'

As rare dissent spreads across the coastal enclave, Gaza terrorist factions are warning against undermining the "resistance."

Hamas and allied terrorist factions have downplayed the significance of ongoing anti-war protests in Gaza, stating that political rivals are seeking to exploit public frustration.

"Protests in Gaza are expected, and there are parties trying to divert the course of the demonstrations," said Hamas official Basem Naim in an interview with Qatar's Al-Araby TV. He accused unnamed factions of steering popular anger toward "narrow partisan agendas."

The National and Islamic Forces, a coalition excluding Fatah, issued a statement expressing support for public calls to end the war and open border crossings but cautioned against using the crisis to "incite against the resistance," referring to Palestinian terrorist factions.

The demonstrations — described by local observers as the most widespread since the conflict began — have taken hold in key areas like Beit Lahia, Jabaliya, Shujaiya, and Khan Yunis, traditionally known for their support of Hamas. Protesters have called for an immediate end to the war and are demanding political accountability, chanting slogans such as "Hamas out" and "We want to live in peace."

Public anger has intensified amid deteriorating living conditions and reports Hamas has halted the distribution of humanitarian aid. Many Gazans also accuse Hamas leaders of seeking shelter in fortified underground bunkers while civilians bear the brunt of airstrikes above ground.

In an apparent attempt to quell the unrest, Hamas has deployed plainclothes operatives to monitor and intimidate demonstrators, according to eyewitnesses, Israel's Channel 12 News reported Wednesday night. Community elders have allegedly been enlisted to steer public frustration away from Hamas and toward Israel.

One significant incident unfolded at the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, according to Channel 12, where a standoff between medical staff and Hamas members reportedly escalated into a physical altercation. The confrontation is seen as indicative of the deepening rift between the group and a civilian population increasingly weary of war.

Amid the internal challenges, Hamas has once again threatened to harm Israeli hostages in retaliation for any renewed Israeli military offensives or rescue attempts. The statement was released as the IDF increased operations in the southern Gaza region amid emerging reports of intensified urban combat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the developments by asserting the protests are evidence that Israel's military pressure is achieving its goals.

"This shows that our policy is working," he said during a press briefing Wednesday, interpreting the internal dissent in Gaza as a weakening of Hamas' control.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that three rockets were launched from Gaza on Wednesday. One was intercepted by air defenses, while another fell in open territory near the town of Zimrat. No casualties were reported.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following it, the IDF issued an urgent evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City. The military attacked a terrorist in the area from which the launches were carried out, as well as the building from which the rockets were fired and two additional launch sites in the area.

As humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate and public frustration grows, the recent wave of demonstrations poses a notable challenge to Hamas' authority in Gaza and introduces a new dynamic in the ongoing conflict.

