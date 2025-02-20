Hamas-Held Hostages by the Numbers

Hamas terrorists abducted some 250 people in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Around half have been released in ceasefire agreements with Israel.
Hamas on Monday accused Israel of delaying the entry of tents, mobile homes, fuel and other humanitarian supplies, among other alleged violations of the agreement. Israel has also accused Hamas of violating the truce and condemned the parading of hostages before crowds in previous releases.
So far, Israel and Hamas have completed five exchanges in the first phase of the ceasefire, freeing 28 hostages or remains and more than 730 prisoners. Hamas had agreed to release 33 hostages for nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees during this phase.
Negotiations have begun on a second phase aimed at returning the remaining hostages, releasing additional prisoners and ending the war.
Here are details on the hostages taken Oct. 7, 2023:
- Total captured: 251
- Hostages freed in exchanges or other deals: 134
- Bodies of dead hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 40
- Hostages rescued alive: 8
- Hostages still in captivity: 60, of whom Israel has declared 30 to be dead.
Of those still being held:
- Israeli soldiers: 13, of whom 6 are still believed to be alive.
- Non-Israelis: 5 (3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian), of whom 2 (1 Thai and 1 Nepalese) are believed to still be alive.
Separately:
- Israelis in Gaza since before the Oct. 7, 2023, attack: 3 (the body of one soldier killed in the 2014 war and two civilians who entered Gaza on their own in 2014 and 2015 and are believed to be alive)
