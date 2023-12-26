Hamas' Oct. 7 Atrocities Displayed in New Israeli Virtual Reality Exhibit

Israeli virtual reality company Treedis has a unique exhibition on display using virtual reality to present the unprecedented Hamas atrocities committed against Israeli civilian communities Oct. 7.

The exhibition offers viewers realistic, ground-level insight into the horror that Israeli men, women and children experienced on that "Black Shabbat," when Hamas terror operatives slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped around 240 Israeli and foreign nationals.

The purpose of the exhibition is to transport the viewers to the time and place of the Hamas crimes in southern Israeli communities and to help them understand the extent of the devastation and the magnitude of the events that took place on Oct. 7. Viewers will be able to witness burned houses and experience the panic of the Israeli victims' and their calls for help during the lethal Hamas terror assault.

Following the Hamas massacre, company founders Nathanael Lumbroso and Omer Shamay were called up for their military reserve duty in the Paratroopers Brigade, alongside some 300,000 reservists. In addition, the two high-tech executives decided to assist the State of Israel in documenting the Hamas war crimes in a vivid and compelling manner, using virtual reality technology.

"We realized it's our duty to contribute in a different arena as well," Shamay said. "Documenting the horrors and destruction is just as important," he added.

Lumbroso explained how the idea behind the exhibition was born.

"One day after it all began, one of our global clients sent a message conveying his difficulty imagining what had actually happened," Lumbroso stated.

"That's when I realized the technology we've developed can be utilized as a powerful advocacy tool. We felt obliged to move forward," he concluded.

Shortly after the Hamas massacres on Oct. 7, a growing number of people worldwide began to deny that the atrocities had ever happened.

In late October, Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy described the trend as a "Holocaust denial-like phenomenon.

"As we work to defeat the terror organization, we are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon evolving in real-time as people are casting doubt on the magnitude of the atrocities Hamas committed against our people and, in fact, recorded in order to glorify this violence," Levy stated.

Hamas terror organization operatives proudly documented their crimes in real-time on social media using GoPro cameras and bodycam equipment.

In late November, Hamas released over 100 Israeli and international hostages, all of them civilians. In one of the most chilling cases, one Hamas terrorist called his parents in Gaza and boasted about his massacre of Jews.

"I killed 10 [Jews] with my own hands," the terrorist can be heard telling his father during a phone call. "Their blood is on my hands, let me speak to mom."

This story was reprinted with permission by AllIsraelNews.com.