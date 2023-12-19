×
Hamas Rockets Target Tel Aviv Area for First Time in a Week

By    |   Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:55 AM EST

Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets at central Israel on Tuesday afternoon, setting off sirens in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Jaffa, Rishon LeTsiyon, Ramat Gan, and other cities and towns across the Gush Dan and Shfela regions.

It was the first rocket fire in the area in over a week. There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Terrorists have launched more than 12,500 rockets at Israel since Hamas declared war on Israel on Oct. 7, including more than 2,000 that fell short and landed in Gaza, according to the IDF.

Enemy aircraft infiltration alerts were also heard in communities in the Upper Galilee on Tuesday afternoon. Israel’s Home Front Command later issued an all-clear.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:55 AM
