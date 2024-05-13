WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | al qassam brigades | militants | guard | hostages | israeli | gaza

Hamas Lost Contact With Its Hostage Holders

Monday, 13 May 2024 12:00 PM EDT

Hamas' armed wing Al Qassam Brigades said on Monday it had lost contact with militants guarding four Israeli hostages, including U.S.-Israeli citizen Hersh Golberg-Poline, because of Israeli bombardment of Gaza over the past 10 days.

Goldberg-Polin, who previously pleaded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his release in a video message published by the group in late April, is one of more than 250 Israelis and foreigners kidnapped by Hamas-led fighters during their Oct. 7 attack on Israel. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


