Vanderpool: Mothers Caring for Haiti's Vulnerable are Heroes

Nobel Peace Prize nominee Mahatma Gandhi once remarked, "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

This postulation is profound and simultaneously glaringly obvious — especially in today's world of technology, where we maintain the ability to see into the reality of true undeveloped nations.

No longer hidden are the remote societies that are still completely unexposed to modern advancements and often abusive to those citizens most vulnerable, such as women, children and those with disabilities.

Yet, a key piece of humanity within these societies remains: undying maternal love.

Turning our attention to Haiti amid its current worsening crisis, we are witnessing the absolute dissolution of Haitian society — something that shouldn't be happening in any nation in the 21st century.

Not only are the weaker citizens of Haiti paying the worst price for the nation’s decline —they are also left severely unseen and un-helped by more privileged countries that can and should be recognizing these unthinkable atrocities.

While the women of Haiti continue to bear the brunt of so many abuses, they are also the unsung heroes, trekking on, selflessly providing for their families, protecting their children and others most vulnerable to the best of their ability.

To put things into perspective:

Haitian hospitals are currently closed due to severe ongoing violence, forcing women to deliver their own babies in dirt-floored huts; these women can’t even go to local clinics for their deliveries at the very real risk of being assaulted and/or shot down on the streets if they leave their hovels.

Women and children in Haiti are currently being slaughtered every day.

Gangs are hunting down these vulnerable groups — old, young and in between — and collectively assaulting and mutilating many of these individuals in front of their own families, leaving masses of helpless citizens dead or utterly traumatized and left to die.

According to a recent OCHA report, "Haitian women bear the disproportionate burden of the surge in violence," reflected in a 49% increase in rape cases from January to August in 2023, compared to that of the previous year. Additionally, based upon a recently published Context article, Grand’Anse’s "Departmental Initiative against Child Trafficking and Smuggling" recorded 155 cases of rape in 2023, with 89.7% of these victims being minors.

A baffling TikTok released by a Haitian gang leader last month illustrates this egregious violence in a music video, boasting about rape and murder, simultaneously threatening to "whack them all."

Due to these unthinkable acts of violence, families are also starving.

Yet, it's Haitian women who are risking their own lives to seek out food sources, forgoing meals to feed their children and sacrificially giving to others when they themselves are left with nothing.

How can we, as a civilized nation, stand idly by and watch this happen?

What does our lack of concern say about us as a society?

If we do not advocate for the tyrannized Haitian women — risking life and limb for those most vulnerable — as well as for those most abused by society, who on earth will?

No one.

As someone who has lived in Haiti and personally witnessed these atrocities, I cannot remain silent. My heart is broken for the people of this nation, and I commend the Haitian women, serving as a prime example of the maternal love upholding countless societies today.

It's a humble, instinctual, nurturing and valiant love that represents humanity in such a unique way within every culture — yet, further pronounced in societies like Haiti.

We must advocate for these women and those they serve alongside, continuing on despite being mauled, brutally assaulted, even killed in cold blood.

May we serve as the voice they are left without, spreading awareness about the tragic reality of those most vulnerable, forgotten, and courageous.

Let us keep these invaluable souls in our hearts and prayers every day.

Likewise, a key action item is our support for nonprofits and ministries working directly with these Haitian mothers to provide them with supplies, medical aid, nutrition, and educational resources so that they can continue to care for their communities.

Finally, we must urge our national leaders to help this crying nation, desperate for external aid as inner terrorism further imprisons these vulnerable citizens.

Advocacy for those who desperately need it is not beyond us; the world goes so far beyond our limited scope of American comfort.

As we recognize the love of our own mothers this season, might we also take extra time to pray for, call attention to and support Haitian mothers and those whom they so selflessly serve.

Our calling in this very moment in history is to stand up for those most vulnerable, including these innocent members of Haitian society that have remained seemingly forgotten and unaided by the rest of the world.

Dr. David Vanderpool is CEO of LiveBeyond, is a faith-based humanitarian development organization bringing medical and maternal health care, clean water, education, community development and the gospel of Jesus Christ to the oppressed in Thomazeau, Haiti.