Guinness World Records Rejects Israeli Charity Bid

Ambassador Mike Huckabee is among the critics slamming Guinness World Records for refusing an application from an Israeli charity that coordinates lifesaving kidney donations, after the U.K.-based organization invoked its policy barring entries from Israeli and Palestinian territories.

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar called the decision "twisted."

The controversy began with Matnat Chaim, the Israeli charity that was planning a landmark event in Jerusalem, gathering roughly 2,000 donors for a group photo to set a Guinness World Record for the largest assembly of living kidney donors.

But when Matnat Chaim sought certification, Guinness World Records told the group it no longer reviews applications from Israel or the Palestinian territories.

"We are aware of just how sensitive this is at the moment. We truly do believe in record breaking for everyone, everywhere but unfortunately in the current climate we are not generally processing record applications from the Palestinian Territories or Israel, or where either is given as the attempt location, with the exception of those done in cooperation with a UN humanitarian aid relief agency," Guinness said in a post to X.

Sa'ar said it's "inexcusable."

"2,000 Israeli kidney donors are making the largest donation ever, yet they are being denied the Guinness World Record simply because they are from Israel. We expect and demand that this twisted decision be revoked immediately," he said in a post to X.

Huckabee called it "outrageous insanity."

"Did the people at Guinness World Record drink a full vat of the Guinness beer? How can people be so filled with hate & bigotry?" he posted on X.

Billionaire investor and philanthropist Bill Ackman wrote, "How can Guinness World Records claim to recognize world records when they exclude submissions from certain counties? [sic] Someone should set up a legitimate worlds records competitor that does not tip the scales based on their political views."

Matnat Chaim told The Jerusalem Post it first secured official approval from Guinness back in 2019 and even paid an $800 deposit before the COVID pandemic forced the event's postponement. When the charity resumed planning this summer, it sent seven messages to Guinness between Aug. 30 and Sept. 15 — none of which received a reply.

Eventually, the group got a brief email from Guinness' commercial team saying only, "We are unable to collaborate with you on this event."

It wasn't until Sept. 22 that Guinness confirmed the real reason: it is not accepting any submissions from Israel. The Post reviewed all of the correspondence.

"The policy has been in place since November 2023. However, we are monitoring the situation carefully and the policy is subject to a monthly review. We hope to be in a position to receive new enquiries soon," Guinness said in its post.

Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and massacred 1,200 people — mostly civilians — one month before Guinness implemented its new policy.

Israel, which has one of the world's highest rates of altruistic kidney donation — about 30 donors per million people — far exceeds anything seen in the region.