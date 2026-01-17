Britain's Starmer: US Tariff Threat 'Completely Wrong'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the U.S. was "completely wrong" to threaten new tariffs on European countries over their opposition to President Trump's intention to buy Greenland.
"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the U.S. administration," Starmer said in a statement.
He repeated Britain's view that the future of Greenland was for Denmark and Greenland to decide.
