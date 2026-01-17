Britain's Starmer: US Tariff Threat 'Completely Wrong'

British ⁠Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the U.S. was "completely wrong" ‍to threaten ‍new tariffs on European countries ⁠over their opposition to President Trump's intention to ​buy Greenland.

"Applying tariffs on allies for ‍pursuing the collective security of ⁠NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing ⁠this ​directly with ⁠the U.S. administration," ‍Starmer said in a statement.

He ‌repeated Britain's view that the future of ⁠Greenland ​was for ‍Denmark and Greenland to decide.