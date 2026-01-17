WATCH TV LIVE

Britain's Starmer: US Tariff Threat 'Completely Wrong'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes UN Secretary General António Guterres to 10 Downing Street, London, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Saturday, 17 January 2026 03:33 PM EST

British ⁠Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the U.S. was "completely wrong" ‍to threaten ‍new tariffs on European countries ⁠over their opposition to President Trump's intention to ​buy Greenland.

"Applying tariffs on allies for ‍pursuing the collective security of ⁠NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing ⁠this ​directly with ⁠the U.S. administration," ‍Starmer said in a statement.

He ‌repeated Britain's view that the future of ⁠Greenland ​was for ‍Denmark and Greenland to decide. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


