UNESCO Flags Damage to Tehran Heritage Site

The U.N. Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization has voiced concern over the protection of cultural heritage sites as violence intensifies across the Middle East.

The organization cited reported damage to the historic Golestan Palace in Tehran, Iran, after an airstrike nearby.

The United Nations cultural agency said Monday that the palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was affected earlier that day when debris and a shock wave from an airstrike struck Arg Square, an area within the property's buffer zone in Iran's capital.

Golestan Palace, a 19th-century complex that reflects a blend of Persian architecture and Western influences, has long stood as one of Tehran's most prominent historic landmarks.

While the extent of the damage was not immediately clear, UNESCO said it is monitoring the situation closely.

The damage comes amid escalating hostilities in parts of the Middle East that have raised fears about the safety of historic sites, monuments, and museums caught in or near war zones.

In a statement posted to X, UNESCO said it is continuing to track developments related to cultural heritage in Iran and across the region, with the aim of ensuring their protection.

To reduce the risk of further harm, the organization said it has shared the precise geographical coordinates of World Heritage sites, as well as locations of national cultural significance, with all relevant parties.

The move is intended to help prevent accidental damage during military operations.

UNESCO also reiterated that cultural property is protected under international law.

It pointed specifically to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, including its enhanced protection mechanism, which obligates parties to safeguard and respect cultural heritage in wartime.

The agency further cited the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, which commits signatory states to preserve sites deemed to hold outstanding universal value.

International conventions such as these were established in the aftermath of widespread destruction during World War II and subsequent conflicts, underscoring the global consensus that cultural heritage should be shielded from the effects of war.