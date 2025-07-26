Italy's Meloni: Early Recognition of Palestine 'Counterproductive'

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that recognizing the State of Palestine before it is established could be "counterproductive."

"I am very much in favor of the state of Palestine but I am not in favor of recognizing it prior to establishing it," Meloni told Italian daily La Repubblica.

"If something that doesn't exist is recognized on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn't," Meloni added.

France's decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September drew condemnation from Israel and the United States, amid the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On Friday, Italy's foreign minister said recognition of a Palestinian state must occur simultaneously with recognition of Israel by the new Palestinian entity. A German government spokesperson said on Friday that Berlin was not planning to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term and said its priority now is to make "long-overdue progress" toward a two-state solution.