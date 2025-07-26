WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: giorgia meloni | italy | palestine | united nations

Italy's Meloni: Early Recognition of Palestine 'Counterproductive'

Saturday, 26 July 2025 09:22 AM EDT

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that recognizing the State of Palestine before it is established could be "counterproductive."

"I am very much in favor of the state of Palestine but I am not in favor of recognizing it prior to establishing it," Meloni told Italian daily La Repubblica.

"If something that doesn't exist is recognized on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn't," Meloni added.

France's decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September drew condemnation from Israel and the United States, amid the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On Friday, Italy's foreign minister said recognition of a Palestinian state must occur simultaneously with recognition of Israel by the new Palestinian entity. A German government spokesperson said on Friday that Berlin was not planning to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term and said its priority now is to make "long-overdue progress" toward a two-state solution.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that recognizing the State of Palestine before it is established could be "counterproductive."
giorgia meloni, italy, palestine, united nations
165
2025-22-26
Saturday, 26 July 2025 09:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved