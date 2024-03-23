'Hold Hamas Accountable!' Israeli UN Envoy Demands of Security Council

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the only feasible way to a cease-fire is the complete elimination of the remaining Hamas stronghold in Rafah.

"You cannot extinguish a fire by putting out most of it. The fire will grow again and spread. This is what will happen without an operation in Rafah. Israel sees no alternative," Erdan told the U.N. Security Council (UNSC).

The road to a permanent cease-fire passes through Rafah!" said Erdan.

"If this Council has any other ideas of how to dismantle the terror group without entering Rafah, we would love to hear them. Yet, in order to achieve victory over terror, Israel must do what is necessary."

The UNSC was in session to vote on a U.S. resolution calling for a cease-fire in exchange for the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. The resolution also called for the UNSC to condemn the Hamas terrorist organization. It was vetoed by Russia and China, which are both permanent members of the council.

Erdan repeatedly urged the UNSC to hold Hamas accountable and condemn the Iranian-backed terror group. On Oct. 7, a few thousand terrorists invaded southern Israel and brutally murdered more than 1,200 mostly civilians, while taking more than 240 hostages into Gaza. Both the UNSC and the U.N. General Assembly have, thus far, refused to condemn Hamas for its actions.

"The American resolution – should it have passed – would have marked a moment of morality for the U.N. – a place where good is evil, and justice is injustice. It would have been the very first time that this Council – or any U.N. body – condemned Hamas and their brutal massacre," Erdan said in his speech following the vote.

He added that the UNSC's decision not to condemn Hamas was "a stain" that will never be forgotten, saying: "Yet sadly, for purely political reasons, this resolution didn't pass, and terrorists can continue benefiting from this Council whitewashing their crimes."

Erdan also noted that while the United Nations is mostly focused on the Gaza Strip, the organization whose mandate is to maintain international peace and security and develop friendly relations among nations, continues to ignore Hamas' crimes, including using its own civilians as human shields and falsifying Gazan casualties in the war.

"Every civilian death in Gaza is tragic, but the only party to blame is Hamas. Yet the Security Council refused to hold Hamas accountable for deliberately putting Gazans in the line of fire," Erdan said. "Condemn the tunnels under schools! Condemn the exploitation of hospitals for terror! Hold Hamas accountable!"

The Israeli ambassador concluded by noting the holiday of Purim, which is celebrated by the Jewish community worldwide this weekend. He said the lesson of Purim is that those who seek to destroy the Jewish people will themselves be destroyed.

"The very same faith and conviction that the Jews of Persia displayed, has been carried with us to this day. This is why we have survived and thrived, despite all of the decrees and racist resolutions against us throughout history. Many have tried to destroy us, but all have failed, because we will never surrender and we will always fight for our existence," Erdan said.

"And if we are successful – if the hostages return home and Hamas is dismantled – then, just as it says in the Megillah, the text that we read on Purim: The Jewish people had light and joy, gladness, happiness, and honor," he added.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.