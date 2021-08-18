×
Exiled Ghani Says he Left Kabul to Prevent Bloodshed, Did Not Take Money

Exiled Ghani Says he Left Kabul to Prevent Bloodshed, Did Not Take Money
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani (Pete Marovich for The New York Times via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 02:06 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, speaking from exile in the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he departed the presidential palace.

Ghani has been bitterly criticized by former ministers for leaving the country suddenly as Taliban forces entered Kabul on Sunday.

"If I had stayed, I would be witnessing bloodshed in Kabul," Ghani said in a video streamed on Facebook, his first public comments since it was confirmed he was in the UAE.

He left on the advice of government officials, he added.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, speaking from exile in the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he departed the presidential palace.Ghani has been bitterly criticized by...
2021-06-18
Wednesday, 18 August 2021 02:06 PM
