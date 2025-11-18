WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: germany | un resolution | war | gaza | good news

German Foreign Minister: UN Resolution to End War in Gaza Is 'Good News'

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 07:54 AM EST

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday the adoption of a resolution to end the war in Gaza by the United Nations Security Council was "good news."

The U.N. Security Council on Monday voted to adopt a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and authorizing an international stabilization force for the Palestinian enclave.

After meeting his Serbian counterpart in Belgrade, Wadephul said Germany remained ready to "play a constructive role in reconstruction of Gaza." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday the adoption of a resolution to end the war in Gaza by the United Nations Security Council was "good news." The U.N. Security Council on Monday voted to adopt...
germany, un resolution, war, gaza, good news
82
2025-54-18
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved