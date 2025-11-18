German Foreign Minister: UN Resolution to End War in Gaza Is 'Good News'

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday the adoption of a resolution to end the war in Gaza by the United Nations Security Council was "good news."

The U.N. Security Council on Monday voted to adopt a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and authorizing an international stabilization force for the Palestinian enclave.

After meeting his Serbian counterpart in Belgrade, Wadephul said Germany remained ready to "play a constructive role in reconstruction of Gaza."