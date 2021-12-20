×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Truck Hits Convoy

Truck Runs into US Military Convoy on German Highway

Monday, 20 December 2021 07:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A truck ran into a U.S. military convoy on a highway in Bavaria on Monday and several people were injured, German police said. They said that it was an accident.

The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.

Further details weren't immediately available.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A truck ran into a U.S. military convoy on a highway in Bavaria on Monday and several people were injured, German police said. They said that it was an accident.The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side...
Germany,Truck Hits Convoy
74
2021-01-20
Monday, 20 December 2021 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved