×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany train accident deaths cologne

2 People Killed in Train Accident in Western Germany

2 People Killed in Train Accident in Western Germany

Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:00 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and several were injured in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth. Emergency personnel, police and psychologists were at the scene and the route was closed to further train traffic. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Two people were killed and several were injured in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth....
germany train accident deaths cologne
77
2023-00-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved