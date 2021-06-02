×
In Tit-for-tat Move, Germany Blocks Russian Airlines

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 02:00 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has denied Russian airlines permission to use its airspace after Moscow failed to approve a Lufthansa flight to Russia, German officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, Germany’s Transport Ministry said the decision was based on the practice of reciprocal approval of flights, and affected connections operated by Aeroflot and budget carrier S7.

The tit-for-tat decision comes amid mounting tension between Russia and the European Union over Moscow’s support for Belarus.

