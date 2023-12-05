×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany portugal covid 19 measures arrest

German Man Accused of Forming Armed Group to Oppose COVID Measures Arrested in Portugal

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 12:00 PM EST

BERLIN (AP) — A German man accused of forming an armed group to oppose government measures against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 has been arrested in Portugal, German prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 39-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, most recently lived in Bavaria and was charged in June, prosecutors in Koblenz said. He is accused, along with two others, of forming a criminal organization and an armed group named “Paladin” in early 2021, which prosecutors said aimed to act against coronavirus measures.

The suspect is accused of producing weapon parts with a 3D printer and holding training sessions with the group's other members, but no evidence has emerged of plans for any attack, prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspect's whereabouts had been unknown since at least June and he was arrested in Portugal last month, prosecutors said. He is now in pre-extradition custody in Portugal, but it's not yet clear whether and when he will be transferred to Germany.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A German man accused of forming an armed group to oppose government measures against the COVID19 pandemic in 2021 has been arrested in Portugal, German prosecutors said Tuesday.The 39yearold man, whose name wasn't released, most recently lived in Bavaria and was charged in...
germany portugal covid 19 measures arrest
159
2023-00-05
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved