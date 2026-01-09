WATCH TV LIVE

Germany Calls on Israel to Halt E1 Settlement Plan

Friday, 09 January 2026 08:28 AM EST

Germany calls ⁠on Israel to halt its controversial E1 settlement project, said a foreign ministry spokesperson in Berlin on ‍Friday, warning ‍that construction carries the risk of creating more ⁠instability in the West Bank and the region.

"The plans for the ​E1 settlement project, it must be said, are part of ‍a comprehensive intensification of settlement policy in ⁠the West Bank, which we have recently observed," said the spokesperson at a regular government ⁠press conference.

"It ​carries the ⁠risk of creating even more ‍instability, as it would further restrict the mobility ‌of the Palestinian population in the West Bank," as well ⁠as ​jeopardize the prospects ‍of a two-state solution, the spokesperson added.

