Germany Calls on Israel to Halt E1 Settlement Plan

Germany calls on Israel to halt its controversial E1 settlement project, said a foreign ministry spokesperson in Berlin on Friday, warning that construction carries the risk of creating more instability in the West Bank and the region.
"The plans for the E1 settlement project, it must be said, are part of a comprehensive intensification of settlement policy in the West Bank, which we have recently observed," said the spokesperson at a regular government press conference.
"It carries the risk of creating even more instability, as it would further restrict the mobility of the Palestinian population in the West Bank," as well as jeopardize the prospects of a two-state solution, the spokesperson added.
