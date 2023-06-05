×
Tags: germany far right investigation nazi slogan

Prominent Figure in German Far-right Party Charged over Alleged Nazi Slogan

Monday, 05 June 2023 12:02 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent figure in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been charged over his alleged use in a 2021 speech of a slogan used by the Nazis' SA stormtroopers, German prosecutors said Monday.

Prosecutors in the eastern city of Halle said that Björn Höcke was charged with public use of a symbol of an unconstitutional organization. Höcke, an influential figure on the hard right of Alternative for Germany, heads his party's branch in the neighboring eastern state of Thuringia.

Höcke is accused of ending a speech to some 250 people in Merseburg in May 2021 with the words “Everything for Germany!”

Prosecutors charge that he was aware of the origin of the phrase as an SA slogan. In a statement, they said Höcke's lawyers had denied that his words had any “criminal relevance.”

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has come under increasing scrutiny from Germany's domestic intelligence agency, which has placed its Thuringia branch under formal observation.

Höcke has in the past espoused revisionist views of Germany’s Nazi past. In 2018, he called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “monument of shame” and called for Germany to perform a “180-degree turn” when it comes to the way it remembers its past. A party tribunal at the time rejected a bid to have him expelled.

The charges against Höcke come as Germany's mainstream parties are trading blame for polls showing support for AfD reaching a record high.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


