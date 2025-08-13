536 Drones Spotted at German Military Sites

Between January and March 2025, German authorities recorded 536 cases of unidentified drones flying over sensitive sites, according to a recent German federal report.

These incidents were documented in a Federal Criminal Police Office report titled "Drone as a Means of Crime," according to the German publication Bild.

In 270 separate events, drones were spotted, and in at least 55 cases, multiple drones were seen at the same time.

Nearly half of the sightings occurred between 6 p.m. and midnight, with another 28% taking place between midnight and 6 a.m. About 13% were recorded in the morning and 14% in the afternoon.

The drones were most frequently observed near military facilities, with 117 incidents in such areas. This included flights over the Wilhelmshaven naval base and formations of up to 15 drones over Ramstein Air Base and Bremerhaven.

Energy infrastructure was the second most common target, with 88 incidents near liquefied natural gas terminals in Stade, Wilhelmshaven, and Brunsbüttel. Other sightings took place over civilian airports, ports, railway stations, defense companies, and government buildings.

Prosecutors opened 123 criminal investigations in connection with the sightings. The report stated that authorities have not confirmed or ruled out foreign control of the drones. Out of all incidents, only ten operators were identified in eight cases.

The German Ministry of Defense said that while many drones appeared to be commercially available models, some were larger and equipped with advanced capabilities, raising security concerns.

Officials linked the increase in sightings to both private hobbyist activity and possible reconnaissance by foreign intelligence services. All unauthorized flights near sensitive sites are being investigated with law enforcement involvement.