Man Drives into People in German Airport Garage, Some Hurt

BERLIN (AP) — A man drove into several pedestrians in a parking garage at the Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany on Friday and there were some injuries, police said.
The man also drove into several cars, German news agency dpa reported. Police said there were indications that the man had mental health issues.
No other details on the incident were immediately available.
