Israeli Hero Who Confronted Bondi Beach Terrorist Remains in Critical Condition

Thirty-year-old Israeli citizen Gefen Bitton, who confronted one of the terrorists responsible for last week's deadly attack at Bondi Beach, remains in critical condition.

The assailant murdered 15 Jews at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia. Bitton was shot three times and is now fighting for his life, but managed to call his sister to tell her he had been shot before losing consciousness.

Bitton appeared in footage alongside a local Muslim shopkeeper, Ahmed Al Ahmed (43), and both tried to disarm the two terrorists. Ahmed was eventually able to remove a weapon from the terrorist Sajid Akram.

Bitton's friend, Tom Cohen, revealed in an interview with Australia's 7NEWS that Geffen attended the Hanukkah celebration and was looking forward to lighting the candle, just before shots were fired.

Another friend, Cayli Barr, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Bitton.

"Our beautiful friend Gefen was shot three times with a shotgun and is now fighting in the ICU, after his act of heroism on Sunday night," the page reads. "On behalf of his dad and his family, we are raising money for his medical expenses and rehabilitation –a long road ahead," the page states.

"After a long day of hiking in the Blue Mountains, one of Gefen's favorite pastimes, all he wanted to do was celebrate Hanukkah," Barr wrote. "Sitting at the benches in Bondi with a friend, he insisted on staying until the last moment until the hanukkah lighting was completed. Little did he know, this decision would change his life.

Bitton was one of several people who tried to stop the terrorists at Bondi Beach. A 62-year-old grandfather, Reuven Morrison, can be seen on video throwing items at the terrorist Saijd Akram after he was disarmed by Ahmed.

The other terrorist, Naveed Akram, shot and killed Morrison. In addition, a Russian Jewish couple from the neighborhood – Boris and Sofia Gurman – were also killed when they attempted to disarm the terrorists.

The Bondi Beach terrorist attack is the most lethal gun attack in Australia in nearly 30 years. In 1996, 35 people were killed in a gun attack in Tasmania.

The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit of United Hatzalah quickly dispatched assistance to the victims of the Bondi Beach attack last week.

The organization's clinical director, Hadas Rucham, said that not only bodies but also souls were injured in the attack.

"Some of them are injured, but even the people who are not injured on their bodies, their souls are injured forever," Rucham said. "We saw this many times on Oct. 7, the people who escaped Nova, and now we see it here. It is very sad."

"We teach them that the trauma symptoms are normal immediately after the attack," Rucham continued. "We teach them how to ground themselves and techniques to see the big picture. You grow from the pain. You become more resilient."

Australia, once known as a peaceful and tolerant society, has seen a dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his government have been criticized for failing to protect the nation's Jewish minority.

Albanese recently announced that new intelligence indicates the two Islamist attackers were linked to ISIS. At the same time, Israeli and Australian intelligence agencies are investigating whether the Iranian regime may have played a role in the antisemitic attack.

Tehran has been linked to numerous terrorist attacks targeting Jews and Israelis worldwide.

