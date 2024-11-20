Israel Continues Hunt for Hamas Terrorists Hiding Among Palestinians

Israeli forces killed at least 19 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including a rescue worker, health officials claimed, as troops deepened an incursion along the territory's northern edge, bombarding a hospital and blowing up homes.

Medics said at least 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the area of Jabalia in northern Gaza earlier Wednesday, and at least 10 people remained missing as rescue operations continued. Another man was killed in tank shelling nearby, they said.

Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, one of three medical facilities barely operational in the besieged northern area, said the hospital "was bombed across all its departments without warning, as we were trying to save an injured person in the intensive care unit" on Tuesday.

"Following the arrest of 45 members of the medical and surgical staff and the denial of entry to a replacement team, we are now losing wounded patients daily who could have survived if resources were available," he told Reuters in a text message.

"Unfortunately, food and water are not allowed to enter, and not even a single ambulance is permitted access to the north."

There were 85 injured people, including children and women, at the hospital, six in the ICU. Seventeen children had arrived with signs of malnutrition as a result of food shortages. One man died of dehydration a day ago, Abu Safiya added.

Israeli operations in Gaza have focused for weeks on the northern edge of the territory, where the military has laid siege to three major towns and ordered residents to flee.

Residents in the three towns – Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun – said forces had blown up dozens of houses. Palestinians say Israel appears determined to permanently depopulate the area to create a buffer zone along the northern edge of Gaza, which Israel denies.

Israel's 13-month campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 44,000 people and displaced nearly all the enclave's population at least once. It was launched in response to an attack by Hamas-led fighters who killed 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Months of attempts to negotiate a ceasefire have yielded scant progress and negotiations are now on ice, with mediator Qatar having suspended its efforts until the sides are prepared to make concessions.

Although Israel's assaults have been focused on the towns on the northern edge since last month, its strikes have continued across the territory.

In the Sabra suburb of Gaza City, the Palestinian civil emergency service said an Israeli air strike targeted one of its teams during a rescue operation, killing one staff member and wounding three others. In the nearby Zeitoun neighborhood an Israeli strike on a house killed two people, medics said.

The death in Sabra raised the number of civil emergency service members killed since. Oct 7, 2023 to 87, the service said.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the incidents.

In Rafah, in the south, medics said three men were killed and others wounded in two separate Israeli air strikes.

Speaking during a visit to Gaza on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas would not rule the Palestinian enclave after the war had ended and that Israel had destroyed the Islamist group's military capabilities.

Netanyahu also said Israel had not given up trying to locate the 101 remaining hostages believed to be still in the enclave, and he offered a $5 million reward for the return of each one.

Hamas wants a deal that ends the war, while Netanyahu has vowed the war can end only once Hamas is eradicated.