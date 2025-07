Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday the U.S. is hopeful on securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza and that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is optimistic that proximity talks would be held soon.

"I think we're closer, and I think perhaps we're closer than we've been in quite a while," Rubio told reporters at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. He said he spoke with Witkoff on Wednesday night.