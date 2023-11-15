In Gaza, Support for Hamas Shows Cracks

As the humanitarian situation for the residents of the Gaza Strip worsens amid the war instigated by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, rare signs of discontent and criticism against the Hamas government are emerging.

"The Hamas terrorist organization has lost control of Gaza, terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, and they have no confidence in their government," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

Several recent incidents in the Gaza Strip seem to prove him right and are giving the world first glimpses of the growing discontent with the once-popular Hamas government that was democratically elected in 2006.

One such example is an interview filmed at al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza and broadcast live on air on Al Jazeera. A reporter from the Qatar-based network, with a strong anti-Israel bias, was interviewing patients and refugees at the hospital.

During the segment, the reporter turned to an elderly, wounded Palestinian man to listen to his eyewitness account, not expecting the man to blame Hamas for the difficult situation in Gaza.

"What's happening is criminal. Why is the resistance [Hamas] hiding among us? Why don't they go to hell and hide there? They are not resistance," the man said, before the reporter abruptly took the microphone away and turned back to the camera.

Since the IDF began to instruct residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south, numerous reports by Israeli sources – as well as Palestinian – have shown Hamas militants trying to prevent its civilians from leaving, even shooting and beating some.

Civilians in Gaza have increasingly challenged Hamas publicly, such as crowds hurling stones at Hamas police officers who cut in front of a water line in the southern Gaza Strip and beat them with their fists until they scattered, a source told the Associated Press.