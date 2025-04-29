Gallup Poll: Majority Would Leave War-Torn Gaza if Given Chance

We know what Hamas wants, according to their charter and frequent declarations, but what about the civilians of Gaza? Last month, Gallup International conducted a survey of 532 adult residents of Gaza and found that over half wanted to leave.

According to Gallup, female pollsters "trusted by the community" asked residents – living in permanent homes, shelters, and tent encampments – about their feelings on remaining in the Strip. The Telegraph reported the results of the poll, which indicated 52% were ready to leave, although most would want to return at a later date.

The poll found that 14% said they would leave permanently if given the opportunity and a further 38% said they would leave temporarily but return in the future. Still, a large minority, 39%, would prefer to stay in Gaza, with no plans or aspirations to leave.

Gallup reported that, "Given the hardships, more than half of Gaza's residents would consider leaving if given the opportunity," with respondents under the age of 34 and those living in Gaza City and Khan Yunis being more likely to consider leaving.

Following Israel's decision to reduce aid to the Strip, 75% indicated that shortages in electricity and fuel were the number one daily challenge according to the poll, with access to food and water coming a close second with 73%. Safety and security were also a very high concern for many (67%).

Almost half (46%) of respondents were from the severely damaged Gaza City governorate, and 32% were from Deir al-Balah. Over a third (37%) said they had to leave their home without the possibility of return, while a similar number (36%) had been forced to leave but had been able to return. Only 10% had been able to remain in their homes.

Germany was cited as the most popular country of choice to emigrate to. There are somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 Palestinians living in Germany, the largest Palestinian community in Europe. Muslim countries such as Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE were the next most popular.

Anger toward Hamas has been increasing in Gaza, with residents increasingly taking to the streets to protest against the terror group, despite the grave danger of doing so. Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, director of Realign for Palestine, also reported "consistent acts of local resistance," citing hospital staff closing their doors to Hamas operatives wanting to use their facilities for military purposes.

He called for global support of "anti-Hamas, pro-peace Palestinian voices in Gaza," saying that they do not benefit from the "pro-Palestine" industrial complex that only cares about dead Gazans or strictly anti-Israel narratives."

"Let there be no mistake: Hamas is severely weakened and cannot entirely suppress a massive awakening of all Gazans rising up against its rule; anti-Hamas protests can and WILL become a regular occurrence; the 'pro-Palestine' narrative must accommodate Gazans who are done being ruled by fascist terrorists who are a miniaturized version of ISIS and should consider updating their talking points to distance the just and urgent Palestinian aspirations for freedom and dignity away from Hamas's terror, violence, antisemitism, and hate," Alkhatib added.

The Gallup research poll was conducted after Donald Trump's radical proposal to remove residents and transform the Gaza Strip into the "Riviera of the Middle East," describing the devastated enclave as an uninhabitable "demolition site."

An alternative plan which would enable Gazan residents to remain in the Strip has been put forward by a collection of Arab states. A post-war plan for rebuilding Gaza has not yet been agreed upon.

This All Israel News report was republished on Newsmax with permission.