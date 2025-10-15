WATCH TV LIVE

US Adviser: Planning Underway for International Force in Gaza

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 05:53 PM EDT

The United States is looking to establish a basic stabilization of Gaza and planning is underway for an international force to go into the Palestinian enclave, said a senior U.S. adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Wednesday.

"Right now what we're looking to accomplish is just a basic stabilization of the situation. The international stabilization force is starting to be constructed," said the senior U.S. adviser.

Among the countries the U.S. is speaking to about contributing to the force are Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Azerbaijan, said a second senior U.S. adviser, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

One of the advisers said that no one would force any Gaza residents to leave the Palestinian enclave.

"What we've said very clearly is that aid is going in, but no rebuilding money will go into areas that Hamas controls," the first adviser said. "We're looking at starting to rebuild in areas that right now are Hamas-free, terror-free zones." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


