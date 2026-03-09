WATCH TV LIVE

G7 to Discuss Joint Release of Emergency Oil Reserves

Monday, 09 March 2026 07:46 AM EDT

The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers will discuss on Monday a joint release of oil from emergency reserves coordinated by the International Energy Agency, the Financial Times reported.

Three G7 countries, including the U.S., have so far expressed support for the idea, the FT said citing sources, and added that the ministers and the IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol will hold a call to discuss the impact of the Iran war.

The report comes as oil prices surged more than 25% on Monday to their highest levels since mid-2022 as some major producers cut supplies and fears of prolonged shipping disruptions gripped the market due to the expanding U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The IEA and the G7 presidency did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. 

