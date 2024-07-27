French Bishops: Olympics Ceremony 'Mockery of Christianity'

The French Bishops’ conference released a statement following outrage at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris which featured a cable of drag queens reenacting The Last Supper, which many critics called blasphemous.

“This ceremony unfortunately included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity, which we deeply regret. We would like to thank the members of other religious denominations who have expressed their solidarity with us,” the statement read.

Statement authors said they are thinking of all Christians who have been hurt “by the outrageousness and provocation of certain scenes.”

“We want them to understand that the Olympic celebration goes far beyond the ideological biases of a few artists. Sport is a wonderful human activity that deeply delights the hearts of athletes and spectators alike. Olympism is a movement at the service of this reality of human unity and fraternity. Now it’s time to take to the field, and may it bring truth, consolation, and joy to all,” the statement concluded.