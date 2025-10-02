Fleitz to Newsmax: US Boosting War Support for Ukraine 'Huge Escalation'

Fred Fleitz, former Trump National Security Council chief of staff, told Newsmax that reports indicating President Donald Trump has approved sending Ukraine advanced weaponry and more intelligence data on Russia amount to a dangerous and "huge escalation."

Fleitz told "American Agenda" on Thursday that Tomahawk missiles, which may be included in the new approach, could be used by Ukraine to strike Russia's capital.

"Tomahawk missiles," he said, "that have a range of 1,500 miles — Moscow's about 500-700 miles from Ukraine — could allow Ukraine to accurately start destroying buildings in Moscow. It would be a huge escalation."

Further, he expressed concern about Russia's potential response. "Will Russia start firing missiles into NATO countries? I don't think we've thought this through."

Fleitz said he would like to see "very tough American energy and economic sanctions before we do that."

The prospect of a ceasefire or peace agreement remains uncertain following Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine. While international efforts continue, the disagreements between Ukraine and Russia, particularly regarding territorial sovereignty and political demands, have stymied progress.

