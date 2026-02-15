'Ultra-Left' Blamed for Youth's Killing That Shocked France

The "ultra-left" in France was behind the fatal beating of a French youth aligned with the far right, the justice minister said on Sunday, after the killing inflamed political tension in the country ahead of elections.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also accused hard-left politicians, including from the France Unbowed (LFI) party, the largest left-wing faction in parliament, of fuelling violence with their language.

The victim, Quentin Deranque, aged 23, had been hospitalised and placed into a coma on Thursday after being attacked in the southeastern city of Lyon. The office of the Lyon prosecutor on Saturday told AFP Deranque had died of his wounds.

Supporters said he had been providing security at a protest against an appearance by Rima Hassan, an LFI member of the European Parliament, when he was assaulted by a gang of rival activists.

Investigators are working on identifying the perpetrators, the prosecutors' office said Sunday. An investigation has been opened into suspected aggravated manslaughter

"It was clearly the ultra-left that killed him," Darmanin told RTL television.

"There are indeed speeches, particularly from France Unbowed and the ultra-left, which unfortunately lead to unbridled violence on social networks and then in the physical world," he said.

"Words can kill," Darmanin added, accusing Hassan and LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon of "not having a word to say for the family of the young man".

- 'Compassion, respect' -

Later Sunday, Melenchon voiced his "shock" at the killing.

"We also send our empathy and compassion to his family and loved ones," he said.

Melenchon, a three-time presidential candidate widely expected to run again in elections next year, added that his movement opposes violence, rejecting the blame placed on it as lacking "any connection with reality".

An alleged video of the attack broadcast by TF1 television shows a dozen people hitting three others lying on the ground, two of whom manage to escape.

"I heard shouts, people were hitting each other with iron bars and so forth. When I came to the scene, I saw individuals covered in blood," a witness to the attack, who gave only the first name Adem, told AFP.

According to the Nemesis collective, which is close to the far right, Quentin was providing security for its protesters and was assaulted by "anti-fascist" activists.

The family's lawyer said in a statement Quentin appeared to have been ambushed by "organised and trained individuals, vastly superior in number and armed, some with their faces masked".

- Pre-election tension -

The incident has further fuelled tension between France's far right and hard left ahead of municipal elections nationwide in March and the 2027 presidential race.

Three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is still hoping to stand in 2027 despite a graft conviction, said on X that the "barbarians responsible for this lynching" should be brought to justice.

Demonstrations called by the far right in memory of Quentin took place in the southern city of Montpellier and Paris, where protesters unfurled a banner reading "antifa murderers, justice for Quentin".

The far right has pointed the finger at la Jeune Garde (Young Guard), an anti-fascist youth offshoot of the LFI.

But its founder Raphael Arnault, an LFI lawmaker, expressed his "horror" at the fatal beating, and the group denied involvement, saying it had "suspended all activities".

LFI lawmaker Eric Coquerel, speaking to Franceinfo, condemned "all political violence" but said the activists responsible for Hassan's security "were in no way involved in what happened".

He pointed instead to a particular "context" in the southeastern city marked by violence from "far-right groups".

Centrist President Emmanuel Macron has called for "calm" and "restraint".

At Saint George's Church in Lyon, which the young man attended and where he volunteered for charities, priest Laurent Spriet called on Sunday for prayers "for the peace of Quentin's soul".

"Everything in its own time. Now is for compassion, for respect, for prayer, for letting the police and the justice system do their work," he said.